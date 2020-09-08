Meinhardt, Angela L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Angela L. Meinhardt, age 42, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was born on Nov. 20, 1977, the daughter of Debra (Robert) Child and Mark Denman. On Sept. 8, 1995, she was united in marriage to Dwayne A. Meinhardt. Her hobbies included crocheting and coloring creations with gel pens. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Debra (Robert) Child of Sparta; father, Mark Denman of Cazenovia; maternal grandparents, Robert and Lela Sweeney of Sparta; paternal grandfather, Frederick Denman of Cazenovia; children, Garrett (Ashlee) Meinhardt of Reedsburg, Alexander (Zoe) Meinhardt of Jacksonville, N.C., and Natalie Meinhardt of Sparta; grandchildren, Makenzee, Nathan, and Chloe; nephew, Robbie Child; sisters, Trisha Child of Sparta, Deidra and Deanna Gibson of Reedsburg; best friends, Sarah Splitter of Edgerton and Jennie Moe-Steinke of Milton; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Angela was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Margie Denman.

Angie will be greatly missed! Her free spirit, generosity to others, and her smile will never be forgotten. ‘Til we meet again our Angel.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Farber Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.