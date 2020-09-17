Meister, Beverly Jean (Neumeister)

COLUMBUS/MARCO ISLAND, Fla. - Beverly Jean (Neumeister) Meister, age 85, of Marco Island, Fla., died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health Services. She was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late Maurice Theodore Neumeister and Evelyn Margaret (Dann) Neumeister. On Oct. 25, 1952 she was married to the late David George Meister. She is survived by three children, Kim (Debra) Meister, Cindy (Roger) Shaw and Tom (Renee) Meister; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Meister, Jennifer (Paul) Corrado, Michael (Kate) Shaw and Megan Meister; seven great grandchildren, Griffin, Grady, Connor, Kolton, Geneva, Natalie and Galileo; two sisters Elaine Meyer of Clovis, N.M. and Kathi Pottinger of Madison; other relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David and her sister Maureen Powell.
The family would like to express gratitude for the great care Beverly was given at Randolph Health Services, Hillside Homecare and Prairie Ridge Health. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Catholic School. Inurnment will be at a later date with her immediate family.
We encourage you to share your online condolences with Bev's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
