Meister, Beverly Jean (Neumeister)

COLUMBUS/MARCO ISLAND, Fla.—Beverly Jean (Neumeister) Meister, age 85, of Marco Island, Fla., died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health Services. She was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late Maurice Theodore Neumeister and Evelyn Margaret (Dann) Neumeister. On Oct. 25, 1952 she was married to the late David George Meister. She is survived by three children, Kim (Debra) Meister, Cindy (Roger) Shaw and Tom (Renee) Meister; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Meister, Jennifer (Paul) Corrado, Michael (Kate) Shaw and Megan Meister; seven great grandchildren, Griffin, Grady, Connor, Kolton, Geneva, Natalie and Galileo; two sisters Elaine Meyer of Clovis, N.M. and Kathi Pottinger of Madison; other relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David and her sister Maureen Powell.