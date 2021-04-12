Meister, Peter "Paul"

REEDSBURG—Peter “Paul” Meister, age 85, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 6, 1935, in a log cabin in Plain, WI, to Martin and Clara (Nachreiner) Meister. At six months of age, Paul’s family moved to Reedsburg where his father started a saw mill. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1953. Following graduation, Paul and his brother, Richard, joined their father in the family business, M E Meister and Sons which later became Meister Log and Lumber Co. Paul and Richard ran the lumber company for years before Paul bought out his brother’s share. In 1987, Paul sold the business to Midwest Hardwoods. Five years later, Paul semi-retired as his sons, Mark and Matt joined him in owning and operating Meisters Forest Products of Endeavor which Mark manages, and later Meisters Forest Products of Black River Falls, which Matt manages. Meisters Forest Products is currently a four generation legacy.