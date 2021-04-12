Meister, Peter "Paul"

REEDSBURG—Peter “Paul” Meister, age 85, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 6, 1935, in a log cabin in Plain, WI, to Martin and Clara (Nachreiner) Meister. At six months of age, Paul’s family moved to Reedsburg where his father started a saw mill. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1953. Following graduation, Paul and his brother, Richard, joined their father in the family business, M E Meister and Sons which later became Meister Log and Lumber Co. Paul and Richard ran the lumber company for years before Paul bought out his brother’s share. In 1987, Paul sold the business to Midwest Hardwoods. Five years later, Paul semi-retired as his sons, Mark and Matt joined him in owning and operating Meisters Forest Products of Endeavor which Mark manages, and later Meisters Forest Products of Black River Falls, which Matt manages. Meisters Forest Products is currently a four generation legacy.
On November 8, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Mary E. Harrison at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. This marriage was blessed with three sons. Paul and Mary made their home in Reedsburg where Paul enjoyed riding through their property on his UTV and checking on his grandson’s cattle. Beside his hobby of working, Paul was a lifetime farmer having raised cattle, sheep, horses and llamas. He also collected antique cars. Above all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family; he attended his grandchildren’s sporting and school events and cherished the time they spent doing things together. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; sons, Mark (Debbie) Meister, Matt (Linda) Meister, and Kurt Meister all of Reedsburg; grandsons, Cody and Tyler Meister and Luke Meister; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meister of Reedsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Martin and Richard and sister-in-law, Shirlee.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Meister will be conducted at 10:30 on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg, with Father Patrick Wendler and Father Thomas Monaghan co-celebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Memorial may be made to the Sacred Heart Endowment Fund.
