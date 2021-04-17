Meixelsperger, Duane A.

BARABOO/PLAIN - Duane A. Meixelsperger, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2021, at his home of a heart attack. He was born on May 30, 1942, the son of Clem and Clara (Ruhland) Meixelsperger of Plain, Wis. Duane grew up in Plain, Wis., and attended St. Luke's School. Duane was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo. During his working career he was a farmer and cheesemaker. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, watching Mollie B Polka Hour on the RFD TV channel, and was a big fan of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers.

Survivors include his four children, Lori, Randy, Karen and Craig; grandchildren; a sister, Evalyn Bindl; two brothers, Edwin (Adala) and Ken (Heidi) Meixelsperger; many loved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ben and Terry Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Clara Meixelsperger; three brothers, Chris, Harold and Delbert Meixelsperger; a sister, Dorothy Alt; a brother-in-law, Ralph Bindl; and a sister-in-law, Helen Meixelsperger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo. Father Jay Poster will officiate, with burial in the ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Plain. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or a charity of choice. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.