Mekkelson, Peter Wayne, Colonel U.S. Army (Ret.)

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. - Peter Wayne "Pete" Mekkelson, Colonel U.S. Army (Ret.), 81, of Falling Waters, W.Va. was welcomed home by God on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Pete was born on February 21, 1939 in Madison, Wis. He had a 28 year career in the Army Medical Service Corp which he followed as a Hospital Administrator at Greater South East Community Hospital in Washington, D.C.
He was a loving husband to Suzanne N. Mekkelson for over 58 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Paul (Karen), five grandchildren, Alexander, Trevor, Jessica, Cori and Ian, daughter in law Stephanie Mekkelson and a sister Andrea Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his son Scott Cresap Mekkelson, parents Wayne and Phyllis Mekkelson, an aunt, uncle, and cousin.
Pete graduated from Baraboo High School, Baraboo, Wis. in 1957. He received a B.S. Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1962 and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1977. He was a devout fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. He lived in numerous states, Germany and Vietnam and never lost his love of country. Pete enjoyed hiking, biking, birding, golf and traveling the country in his motorcoach.
There will be a private ceremony. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle 330 Hospice Lane Kearneysville, WV 25430
