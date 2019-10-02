OXFORD - Melanie May Reeson, age 44, of Oxford, Wis., died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Kratz Funeral Home (302 E. Conant Portage, Wis.) (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
