Melany Maureen Cecilia Melvin

Melany Maureen Cecilia Melvin

May 18, 1969 – June 14, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Heaven gained an angel on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, when Melany Melvin passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

