Melinda Florrence Jaedike

Jan. 26, 1946—May 13, 2022

Melinda Florence Jaedike, age 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Friday, May 13, 2022, after a nearly 20 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born Jan 26, 1946, to the late Clarence and Chrystal (Korb) Wawrock. She graduated from the Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1964. Melinda was united in marriage to Ronald Jaedike on Oct. 14, 1967 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leland. Melinda worked in Madison and at Badger Ammunition Plant until she joined Ron at the farm. Together they farmed and raised their boys on the Jaedike Farm in the Honey Creek Township near Leland. Before Melinda’s diagnosis she enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and always looked forward to spending time with family. She was a past active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until her health prevented her from participating.

Melinda is survived by her husband, Ron; sons: Jeff (Jaclyn) Jaedike and their children: Madelyn and Thomas and Jason (Elisha) Jaedike and their son Landen; a special aunt, Donna Faye Ketelboeter; she is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Melinda was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Wawrock.

As per Melinda’s wishes, a private family service will be held with interment in the St. John’s Cemetery.

Melinda’s family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the many faithful friends, visitors, and family who would visit, provide meals, thoughts and prayers for Melinda and to the wonderful caregivers from Agrace Hospice, especially Kevin and Mary.

