Melissa Jean Howard

Survivors include her loving mother, Donna (Joe, stepfather) Weis of Baraboo; brother, John Howard of Denver; nephew, Kamdyn Howard of Oregon, WI; aunts and uncles: Jeanne (Warren) Sterken of McFarland, Lee (Mary) Howard of Middleton, Jeanie (Jim) Buller of Baraboo, Julie (Paul) Klein of Bloomington, MN; her furry four-legged companion, Precious; and special friend, Sabrina, as well as other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial to follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Melissa’s family would greatly appreciate memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Emanuel United Methodist Church. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family, more information available at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com.