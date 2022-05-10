 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melissa Jean Howard

  • 0
Melissa Jean Howard

BARABOO—Melissa Jean Howard, age 39, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Clare Hospice House.

Survivors include her loving mother, Donna (Joe, stepfather) Weis of Baraboo; brother, John Howard of Denver; nephew, Kamdyn Howard of Oregon, WI; aunts and uncles: Jeanne (Warren) Sterken of McFarland, Lee (Mary) Howard of Middleton, Jeanie (Jim) Buller of Baraboo, Julie (Paul) Klein of Bloomington, MN; her furry four-legged companion, Precious; and special friend, Sabrina, as well as other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial to follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Melissa’s family would greatly appreciate memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Emanuel United Methodist Church. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family, more information available at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News