May 22, 1947—Aug. 4, 2022

PORTAGE—Melody A. Cimaroli, age 75, of Portage, WI passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Melody was born May 22, 1947, in Oxford, WI to Willis and Leona (Klawitter) Ingraham. She married Ron A. Cimaroli on June 29, 1968, in Portage.

Melody owned and operated Cimarolis Supper Club, Lord Chumleys Pub, and North Side Liquidators.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, taking walks, and watching movies.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several siblings. Survivors include her children: Jodi Jepson, Jamie Cimaroli, and Amy Cimaroli; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.