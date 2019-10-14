BEAVER DAM - Melvin A. Dobberpuhl, 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Clearview Nursing Home & Rehab in Juneau.
Visitation for Melvin will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. (noon) with the Rev. Douglas J. Zahner officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa.
Melvin was born the son of Edwin O. and Helen A. (Steffan) Dobberpuhl on May 25, 1940, in the Tn. of Theresa. Melvin spent his days farming, was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), he enjoyed people and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth (Thomas) Meicher of Madison; nieces and nephews, Andrew (Laura) Meicher, Matthew (Amanda) Meicher and Melissha Meicher all of Madison; and his great-nephews, Clayton, Bryson, and Raylan.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Willard.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KeospellFH.com.
