Melvin “Cookie” Collien, age 76, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Noon with Rev. Father Tom Biersack as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Cookie was the youngest of seven children born to Pat and Erna (Meyer) Collien, on April 21, 1944. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1962. He was united in holy matrimony on August 6, 1966 to Margaret Ann Elsinger at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy and enjoyed a 43 year marriage with the love of his life. Cookie was selfless and compassionate as he cared for Maggie during her long battle with multiple sclerosis. While raising their two sons, Scott and Brian, they enjoyed many camping trips, driving across the country on family vacations and countless gatherings with relatives and friends.
He worked for 39 years at Tab Products in shipping and receiving and subsequently retired from Quad/Graphics. However, his most fulfilling job was delivering joy to the children and families of Mayville for over 50 years as Santa Claus. In addition, Cookie was actively involved in the Mayville Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. After spending half a century serving his community, in 2018, Cookie was honored as Mayville Citizen of the year.
Cookie’s joys in life were his family, his grandchildren and the many friends he made along the way. He especially enjoyed a game of sheepshead with friends and blackjack at the casino. His final years were spent with Catherine Kehrmeyer, who was a very special person in his life. The family appreciates Catherine’s kindness, generosity and genuine friendship for Cookie. The family is also grateful for the many friends and healthcare workers that helped Cookie during his life.
Survived by his sons: Scott (Laurell Breslow) Collien and Brian (Amy Hathaway) Collien. Grandchildren include: Dakota (Mallory) Schrank, Maxwell, Logan, and Avery Collien, Megan Collien, and great-granddaughter Isabelle Schrank. He is further survived by siblings: Delores Neumeyer and Raymond (Joann) Collien. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by Margaret Collien in 2009, grandson Keagan, siblings Helen, Rosie, Edward, and Maxine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic School.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
