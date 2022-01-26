Melvin “Cookie” Collien, age 76, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Noon with Rev. Father Tom Biersack as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Cookie was the youngest of seven children born to Pat and Erna (Meyer) Collien, on April 21, 1944. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1962. He was united in holy matrimony on August 6, 1966 to Margaret Ann Elsinger at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy and enjoyed a 43 year marriage with the love of his life. Cookie was selfless and compassionate as he cared for Maggie during her long battle with multiple sclerosis. While raising their two sons, Scott and Brian, they enjoyed many camping trips, driving across the country on family vacations and countless gatherings with relatives and friends.