Jan. 18, 1930—Oct. 6, 2022

FRIESLAND—Melvin Hoffman, age 92, of Friesland went home to his heavenly Father on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Columbia Health Care with family at his side.

Melvin was born on January 18, 1930, son of Sam and Elsie (Alsum) Hoffman and was the sixth of eleven children. On October 19, 1951, he was united in marriage to Alice Douma at East Friesland Christian Reformed Church. Melvin moved with his family at the age of 12 and lived on the family farm for 80 years. He and Alice farmed together near Friesland their entire married life.

Mel was an accomplished woodworker. He was proud of his Frisian heritage and enjoyed speaking and teaching others the Frisian language. Mel and Alice often sang together for many church events and special occasions. He was a charter member of Friesland Men’s Choir and sang with them for 25 years. Mel was a lifelong member of East Friesland New Covenant Church and served as Elder and Deacon. He also served on the school board at Randolph Christian School and Central Wisconsin Christian School.

Mel was blessed with three daughters: Marilyn (Bernie) Oosterwyk, Cindy (Cal) Van Beek and Linda (Steve) Kok, all of Randolph; nine grandchildren: Eric (Rebecca) Oosterwyk, Dan Oosterwyk, Barry (Niki) Van Beek, Amy Jo (Scott) Reed, Troy (Jennie) Van Beek, Alison (Nate) Van Ee, Staci (Nick) Campbell, Jaimie Kok and Kristen (Kevin) Steiger; twenty-one great-grandchildren: Graeme, Liane, Reese, Tessa, Annika, Vince, Caleb, Emily, Claire, Gwen, Vera, Harris, Truman, Kana, Kai, Kody, Logan, Everly, Cole, Hazel and Isaac; further survived by his brother, Ron (Harriet) Hoffman; two sisters: Cora (Brian) Hemp and Joann (Marvin) Alsum; in-laws: Shirley Douma, Bessie (Lambert) DeJager, Andy (Tessie) Douma and Harvey Douma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2016; Tena (Bill) Dykstra, Agnes (Ed) Westra, Jake (Margie) Hoffman, Carl (Myrt) Hoffman, Caroline (Norman) Herringa and Eleanor Hoffman in infancy; in-laws, Auke (Evelyn) Douma, Gerrit (Margie) Douma, Dorothy (John) Schaalma, Theresa (Carl) Posthuma, Clarence Douma and Bob Lemmenes.

Visitation for Mel will be held from 3:00–5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph and on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

A funeral service for Mel will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at East Friesalnd New Covenant Church. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Randolph Christian School.

