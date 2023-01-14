 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melvin Kingsley

Melvin Kingsley

PORTAGE – Melvin Kingsley, age 85, of Portage, passed away peacefully in January of 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; their sons, Mark, Rod (Karla), and Neal (Lori); their daughter, Janet (Tom) Morse; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at City of Refuge Church, 111 Haertel St. in Portage, with Rev. Justin O’Boyle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Melvin’s two favorite missions.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

