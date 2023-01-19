PORTAGE – Melvin Kingsley, age 85, of Portage, passed away peacefully in January of 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; their sons: Mark, Rod (Karla), and Neal (Lori); their daughter, Janet (Tom) Morse; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at City of Refuge Church, 111 Haertel St. in Portage, with Rev. Justin O’Boyle and Joshua Bridges co-officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Melvin’s two favorite missions.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.