Feb. 10, 1938—Jan. 7, 2023

NEOSHO—Melvin L. Hundt, age 84, of Neosho, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center, in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Funeral services for Melvin will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neosho, Wisconsin with Rev. Joshua Kesting officiating. Visitation for Melvin will take place at church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service on Thursday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Wisconsin. The family invites you to join them for lunch and fellowship at church after the committal.

Melvin was born the son of Edwin and Edna (Schultz) Hundt on February 10, 1938 in Hustisford, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Louine M. Koepsell on October 1, 1960, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wisconsin. Melvin was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neosho.

Melvin had farming in his heart from early on. He farmed for many years in the Town of Neosho and carried over his love for farming into his work at John Deere, where he worked for many years and later retired. He also worked for Associate Engineering. Melvin was a member of RATS Antique Tractor Club and a lifelong member of Sinissippi Trail Hawks. He enjoyed cheering on the packers, listening to polkas, camping, deer hunting, and most of all, cutting lawn on his John Deere tractor.

Melvin is survived by his children: Cheryl (Dennis) Bergmann; Daryl (Deb) Hundt; Terry (Dawn) Hundt; and Rhonda Hundt; his three grandchildren: Analisa Hundt; Tyler Hundt; and Terra Hundt; his special friend, Esther Hofmaier; in-laws: Phyllis Ewert; Larry (Lois) Koepsell; and Diane Korth. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Louine; and brothers-in-law: Lester Ewert and Gene Korth.

The service will be livestreamed on St. Paul’s YouTube channel. Go to www.stpaulsneosho.org and follow the link on the main page to find their YouTube channel.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com