March 30, 1940 – Aug. 20, 2022

BARABOO—Melvin “Mel” Wagner, 82, of Baraboo, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Mel was born on March 30, 1940 in Marshfield, WI, and was the fourth and final son to Theodore and Elizabeth Wagner. He was a 1958 graduate of Stratford High School where he met the love of his life, Mary Schoenfuss, and they were united in marriage on November 11, 1961. Mel served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1961 on the USS Proteus (As-19) and after his honorable discharge, he worked for Case IH Agriculture, retiring at age 52.

Mel enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to the casino, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, and truly enjoyed his wife’s cooking and baking. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary; five sons: Keith (Val) Wagner, Dave Wagner, Al Wagner, Mike (Jill Klos) Wagner, Todd Wagner; two granddaughters: Ashley and Kayla (Justin Mulder) Wagner; two grandsons: Anthony (Katie) Westphal and Justin (Jennifer) Wagner; along with his five great-granddaughters. Mel is further survived by his brother, Jim (Lois) Wagner; sisters-in-law: Florence and Jean Wagner, Elaine Hornick, MaryAnn, Nancy and Sandye Schoenfuss, Bernie Pupp, Genny (Eugene) Bornbach, Marilyn (Dick) Leonhardt and Carol (Myron) Knetter; brothers-in-law: Frank (Jean), Romie (Barb) and Jim Schoenfuss; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ted and Elizabeth, Mel was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Normie; in-laws, Joe and Anna Schoenfuss; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI, at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the Agrace Home Care and Hospice staff for the excellent care provided to Melvin. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.