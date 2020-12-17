Memmel, Robben M.

BEAVER DAM - Robben M. Memmel, age 67, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a private service for Robben at Praise Assembly of God on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Robben Mitchell Memmel was born on Sept. 24, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Michael and Constance (Berry) Memmel. He graduated from University of Wisconsin–Madison and served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. Robben loved music and enjoyed playing different instruments with various groups. He was especially talented at playing the harmonica. Robben was fun loving and was always doing what he could to entertain people. Robben always took care of his mom and his brother, and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors of Robben include his mother, Constance of Beaver Dam; siblings, Michael Memmel of Portage, Joe Memmel of Beaver Dam, and Jayme Memmel of Beaver Dam; special friend, Vicki Dummer of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and siblings, Jennifer Memmel and Dana Memmel.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.