Mentzel, Donald G.

NEW LISBON - Donald G. Mentzel, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Chicago, to Earl Mentzel and Olga Hutter. His parents liked to go fishing in Minnesota and stopped in New Lisbon - the halfway point. They decided they would like to move out of Chicago and purchased property in New Lisbon, and they spent summers there starting in 1950. Don contracted polio at the age of 2, spent his early days playing in the streets of Chicago, and joined Boy Scouts.

Don graduated from Lane Tech, Chicago, in 1952 and attended Beloit College for one year. He worked for Badger Ordnance in Baraboo and later for Lemonweir Valley Telephone Company (LYNXX) for almost 39 years.

Romance started after meeting Lucille Jepperson at a church function, and they were married Aug. 6, 1955, in the New Lisbon United Methodist Church, honeymooning in South Dakota. They lived briefly in a New Lisbon apartment, then moved to Hog Island Road. Six dearly loved children were born over the next 12 years. Don loved his family, TV sports and fishing. The family dog(s) always became his lap dog. He taught the kids to throw a football, how to swim, to enjoy fishing and the importance of succeeding in school. They also learned how to curse a blue streak.