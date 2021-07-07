Mentzel, Donald G.

NEW LISBON - Donald G. Mentzel, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Chicago, to Earl Mentzel and Olga Hutter. His parents liked to go fishing in Minnesota and stopped in New Lisbon - the halfway point. They decided they would like to move out of Chicago and purchased property in New Lisbon, and they spent summers there starting in 1950. Don contracted polio at the age of 2, spent his early days playing in the streets of Chicago, and joined Boy Scouts.
Don graduated from Lane Tech, Chicago, in 1952 and attended Beloit College for one year. He worked for Badger Ordnance in Baraboo and later for Lemonweir Valley Telephone Company (LYNXX) for almost 39 years.
Romance started after meeting Lucille Jepperson at a church function, and they were married Aug. 6, 1955, in the New Lisbon United Methodist Church, honeymooning in South Dakota. They lived briefly in a New Lisbon apartment, then moved to Hog Island Road. Six dearly loved children were born over the next 12 years. Don loved his family, TV sports and fishing. The family dog(s) always became his lap dog. He taught the kids to throw a football, how to swim, to enjoy fishing and the importance of succeeding in school. They also learned how to curse a blue streak.
Don loved to bowl and bowled on several different leagues for many years and was secretary of the league for awhile. He was a charter member of New Lisbon Lions Club and served as Boy Scout leader in New Lisbon for a number of years, chaperoning scouts to Camp Decorah and earning his Eagle Scout Rank and 2 Palms.
He was a 66-year member of New Lisbon United Methodist (Winding Rivers), served as a lay speaker for many years, and spoke in a number of Methodist churches in the area when called to do so.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille, of 66 years; children, Dianne (Bill) Thompson of New Jersey, Robert (Brenda) of Las Vegas, Nev., Gregg (Joy) of Gillette, Wyo., Joanne (Cory) Krasselt of Marathon, Wis., and Charles (Deana) of Sparta, Wis.; grandchildren, Linda (Alan Bishop), Elizabeth and Patricia Thompson, Sean Mentzel, Vickie (Brian Balo), Casey, Cullen and Clara Krasselt, and Weber Mentzel; brother, Richard Mentzel of Appleton; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Olga Mentzel; his in-laws, John and Anna Jepperson; and daughter, Luanne, who passed at 10 weeks old.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon (217 W. Pearl St.). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, July 8 at the HARE FUNERAL HOME, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with the Rev. Deb Burkhalter presiding. He will be laid to rest in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Winding Rivers Church or to the family for a future memorial.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)