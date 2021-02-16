Merk, Joseph Sebastian

FOX LAKE - Joseph Sebastian Merk, age 84, of Fox Lake, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation, Fond du Lac, Wis. Joseph was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Germany, to Sebastian and Bibiana (Dopfer) Merk. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1953 with his younger brother, George, to live with their guardians, uncle, George Dopfer, and his wife, Dorothy, on their farm near Fox Lake. His younger brother, George, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and after discharge decided not to return to the farm. Joseph did not attend school in the U.S. He never married and suffered from mental illness most of his life. He lived on the farm all of his life. After his uncle, George, passed away in 1980, he lived alone on the farm until a major auto accident in September 2017. He was hospitalized for five weeks and then transferred to Harbor Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation Facility in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Joseph was preceded death by his parents and older brother, all in Germany, and uncle, George Dopfer, of Fox Lake.
Survivors include his sister, Bibiana Siegel of Leutkirch, Germany; brothers, Johann Merk of Kempten, Germany, and George (Linda) Merk of Columbus, Ind.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all who live in Germany.
To abide by the wishes of Joseph, he will be cremated and inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, Wis., by his uncle and aunt, George and Dorothy Dopfer.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
