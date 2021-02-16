Merk, Joseph Sebastian

FOX LAKE - Joseph Sebastian Merk, age 84, of Fox Lake, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation, Fond du Lac, Wis. Joseph was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Germany, to Sebastian and Bibiana (Dopfer) Merk. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1953 with his younger brother, George, to live with their guardians, uncle, George Dopfer, and his wife, Dorothy, on their farm near Fox Lake. His younger brother, George, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and after discharge decided not to return to the farm. Joseph did not attend school in the U.S. He never married and suffered from mental illness most of his life. He lived on the farm all of his life. After his uncle, George, passed away in 1980, he lived alone on the farm until a major auto accident in September 2017. He was hospitalized for five weeks and then transferred to Harbor Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation Facility in Fond du Lac, Wis.