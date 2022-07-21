Merle Pierce and Rosemary McFarlin

PALM BAY, FL—Merle Pierce (June 1926 – Nov. 2021) and Rosemary (July 1927 – Sept. 2015) McFarlin will be interred in Spring Grove Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin on July 24, 2022.

Rosemary was born in Portage, Wisconsin. Merle was born in Adams County, Wisconsin. They both worked at various jobs around the state during their working lifetime. Rosemary retired from the hospitality sector and Merle retired as a truck driver. He was a veteran of World War II and a longtime member of the Moose Lodge in Mauston. They met and married in 1950. Their married life was mostly spent in Mauston. They had two children, Sandra Lee Tetterton (Marty), Palm Bay, FL and Robin Alan McFarlin (Sandy) Ocala, FL.

After retirement, the pair was snowbirds between Wisconsin and Florida for many years. They enjoyed playing cards, bingo, golfing, bowling, fishing and traveling around the country. In 2013 they moved to Clearwater, FL permanently. Merle developed a love for shuffleboard there.

They are survived by their daughter, Sandra; son, Robin; sister-in-law, Elaine McFarlin of Wisconsin Dells, WI; five grandchildren (Arthur, Marshall, Brian, Rhiana and Christopher); nine great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

A private celebration luncheon will be held after the internment. Rosemary’s cremation was performed by David C. Gross Funeral Home; Clearwater, FL. Merle’s cremation was performed by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care; Palm Bay, FL.