Merlin E. Hinkes

Dec. 20, 1931—March 7, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Merlin Edmund Hinkes, age 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Merlin was born in Theresa on December 20, 1931, the son of Edmund and Mary (Weiglein) Hinkes. On May 2, 1964, he was united in marriage to his wife, Carol Ganz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Merlin proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as an Engineer for the Wisconsin Southern Railroad for 37 years. An avid sports fan, Merlin enjoyed watching the Badgers, Buckers, Brewers, and Packers, and he loved to cheer on his grandchildren at their sporting events. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting deer, duck, turkey. He cherished spending time with his family, going out to eat and New Year’s celebrations playing cards with friends.

Merlin is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Sam) Strasser; grandchildren: Max (Cassie) Strasser, Aaron (Raeann) Westover, Sam Strasser, Jr., and Connor Strasser; great-grandson, Ethan Merlin Westover; three step-grandchildren: Sophie, Jameson, and Jax; sister-in-law, Susan Ganz; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol in 2001, his siblings, and other relatives.

Visitation for Merlin will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold as Celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.