BARABOO - Merlin Edward Derge, age 69, of Baraboo, Formerly of Oconomowoc, Wis. died on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Merlin was born on August 2, 1949, to Gerhardt and Beatrice (Block) Derge.
Merlin is survived by his son, Scott (Robin) Derge; grandchildren, Allan (Ashley) Derge, Jacob Derge, Hayley Derge, Hunter Derge; and great-grandson, Kaysen Derge; also survived by his sister, Mary Henderson; and a brother, Bobby (Donna) Derge.
You have free articles remaining.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 321 Cemetery Rd., Portage 53901.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)