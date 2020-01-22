Merlin Marshall, 85, Mauston

MAUSTON - Merlin Marshall, age 85, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Lyndon Station, with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Merlin was born May 27, 1934, in Lemonweir Township, Juneau County, Wis. the son of Joseph and Rose (Langer) Marshall. In October of 1956, he married Mary Claire Mitchell at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a farmer all of his life and had worked at Stan's Industrial Woodwork. Merlin enjoyed hunting and gardening.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Mary Claire; sisters-in-law, Rita Hall, Adeline Mitchell, and Rosemary Lupo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce McMahon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Mary's Catholic Church, floor project or local food pantry, would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884