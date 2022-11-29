Feb. 2, 1930—Nov. 27, 2022

PORTAGE – Merlyn Dwaine Mohr, age 92, of Fort Winnebago Township, peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Merlyn was born on February 2, 1930, in Sauk County, the son of Arthur and Erma (Allenstein) Mohr. He graduated from Portage High School in 1948. Merlyn followed in his father’s footsteps by farming on his family’s farm. He married Helen Vogts on June 30, 1951, in Arlington, WI. They resided on the family farm near Portage. Merlyn was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. He loved his family, enjoyed dairy farming, caring for animals, Sunday drives looking at the crops, Wisconsin fish fries, and sitting on the porch. Merlyn was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his three children, Sandra (Richard) Breneman, Pardeeville, William (Donna) Mohr, Portage, Jean (Robert) Coons, Pardeeville; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Kelley)Breneman, Wendy (Scott) Iversen, Nathan (Alicia) Mohr, Amanda (Steven) Henderson, Kristin (Rob) Schenck, Ashley (Adam) Jansma, Daniel (Sadie) Coons, Elizabeth (Zackary) Graff; 15 great grandchildren, his very special friend Joyce Scherbert, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents, Arthur and Erma Mohr; granddaughter, Lauren Coons; his sister, Betty Jefferson and brother-in-law David Jefferson; and brothers-in-law, David and Robert Vogts.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.