Merrill, Edythe "Edie" M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edythe "Edie" M. Merrill, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Golden Years Senior Living in Randolph.

A funeral for close friends and family will be held at Faith Community Christian Reformed Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jason Ruis officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service at church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be at Alto Cemetery.

The former Edythe Marie VanderMeer was born on July 2, 1933, in Randolph, Wis., to Harry and Kathryn (Brandsma) VanderMeer. On May 19, 1956 she was united in marriage with John Navis. John preceded her in death and she later married Richard Merrill on Oct. 26, 1996. Edie was a charter member of Faith Community Christian Reformed Church in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling. Edie especially loved her trips to Florida each year. She loved watching her grandchildren and was their biggest fan at their sporting events. Edie also enjoyed playing cards.