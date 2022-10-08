Dec. 12, 1937—Oct. 3, 2022

BEAVER DAM, WI—Merry Ann Schindel, 84, of Beaver Dam, WI passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, WI.

Merry Ann was born on December 12, 1937 the daughter of Frank and Emma (Heyer) Nelson in Red Granite, WI. She was a 1956 graduate of Randolph High School, 1958 graduate of Columbia Teachers College and a 1965 graduate of Oshkosh State University. On June 6, 1959, she was united in marriage with Kenneth E. Schindel at Randolph Lutheran Church.

Merry Ann taught in the Campbellsport Grade School for one year. She was then employed with the Waupun school district and taught for 33 years in Fox Lake; retiring in 1993.

Merry Ann was a member of the Good Sam Club. She and her husband Ken enjoyed traveling around the United States and also wintered in Florida for 14 years.

Merry Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ken; her son, Todd Lee Schindel of Yuma, AZ; her sister, Jean McDonald; and her brother, Gilbert Nelson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Vera, Mildred and Vi and her brothers: Robert, Howard, Edward, Jerry, Richard and Vern.

At a later date, Merry Ann will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.

