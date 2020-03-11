Merton J. “Beano” Barnish, 84, of Fall River, passed away March 4, 2020, in Columbia, South America. He was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Pardeeville, the son of Milton “Joe” and Olive (Barden) Barnish.

He was united in marriage to Luz “Luza” Amalia Gonzalez May 12, 1990, in Columbia. Merton went into the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country after graduating high school. He was self-employed most of his life, working at the Kinnie Restaurant, Barnish Insulation, the Hillcrest Mobil Home Park, and as a real estate developer.

Merton is survived by wife, Luza; daughter Christy; brother John; mother-in-law Amalia; nieces nephews, other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Coral, and father-in-law John.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.