MOUNDVILLE TOWNSHIP - Merton W. Russell, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in the Township of Moundville.
Merton was born in Portage on Dec. 12, 1930, the son of George and Mary (Hill) Russell. He graduated from Endeavor High School in 1948, where he lettered in Basketball. Merton married Eleanor Schwanz on Dec. 15, 1950, at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a third-generation farmer. After coming home from the Service in 1955, he took over the family dairy farm from his parents and increased the size of the farm. In 1996, he switched to Cash Crop farming until the present day. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Merton was a member of American Legion Post #2930 in Portage and had served on the Moundville Town Board.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his children, Dan (Gail) Russell and Laura (Dan) Hoffman; his grandchildren, Danielle Gilson, Lacey (Kaylynn Deitelhoff) Russell, Bethany Russell, Amanda (Nick) Wirsbinski, and Ben (Amber) Hoffman; his great-grandchildren, Madalyn Hoffman, Fynnlei Layborn, Peytenn Hoffman, Shae and Logan Gilson; his sister, Beulah Manteufel, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rosalyn Dahlke; his brother, Keith (Donna) Russell; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Leone Schwanz; and his brother-in-law, Gale Manteufel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Moundville United Methodist Church on Thursday with Pastor Aaron Alfred and Pastor Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow in Moundville Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moundville United Methodist Church.
