Mervin Homman, Sr., 86, Randolph

RANDOLPH—Mervin F. Homman, Sr., 86, of Randolph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Randolph Health Services surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 25, 1933, in rural Rio, the son of Herman and Alma (Peterson) Homman. He attended Rio High School until he was drafted into the U.S. Army December 8, 1955. He proudly served his country at Fort Leonard Wood and then was attached to the 25th division and stationed in Hawaii. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Schwoch Oct. 31, 1959. Mervin and Dorothy ran the family dairy farm in rural Randolph until they retired in 2008. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, and driving racing cars. Mervin was honored to be able to go on the Badger Honor Flight with his fellow veterans in Sept. 2015.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy of 60 years; children, Cynthia (John) Stokely, Deb (Randy) Pribbenow, and Mervin Homman, Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan (Autumn) Welch, Brianna Welch (Tony), and Heather Welch; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Logan, Vivian, and Elijah; three sisters Delores Hasenfuss, Sharon Homman, and Darlene (Dennis) Lerum; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Allen, and infant sister, Geraldine Homman.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Luthern Church in Rio with Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.