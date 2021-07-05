Meske, Helen I.

NORTH FREEDOM—Helen Ida Dorow Meske, age 93, of North Freedom, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Baraboo. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Merrimac, the daughter of Alfred H. and Ida (Wawrok) Raedel. On August 27, 1945, she was married to Donald Dorow. She was later married Dexter Meske. Helen worked for Badger Ordinance, the State of Wisconsin and the Campus Inn Motel prior to her retirement. She loved her music including her late son-in-law, Julius Geisser’s band, Nite Life and also a local musician, Jim Pfaff. Helen loved to dance especially to the polka and the circle two step. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers, baking, embroidery work and spending time with her grandchildren. Helen will be remembered for being an immaculate housekeeper.