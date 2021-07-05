Meske, Helen I.

NORTH FREEDOM—Helen Ida Dorow Meske, age 93, of North Freedom, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Baraboo. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Merrimac, the daughter of Alfred H. and Ida (Wawrok) Raedel. On August 27, 1945, she was married to Donald Dorow. She was later married Dexter Meske. Helen worked for Badger Ordinance, the State of Wisconsin and the Campus Inn Motel prior to her retirement. She loved her music including her late son-in-law, Julius Geisser’s band, Nite Life and also a local musician, Jim Pfaff. Helen loved to dance especially to the polka and the circle two step. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers, baking, embroidery work and spending time with her grandchildren. Helen will be remembered for being an immaculate housekeeper.
Survivors include her three children: Pauline Deitrich, of Reedsburg; Ronald Dorow, of Baraboo and Debra (Jeff) Alsip, of Baraboo; eight grandchildren: Jim and Jon Deitrich, Kyle Dorow and Kimberly Ott, Jacob and Marc Geisser; Amanda Redner and Edward Dorow; great-gandchildren: Monica, Derek, Dakota, MaKenna, Ethan, Porter, Luke, Ria, Grant and Gage; great-great-grandchildren: Cheyenne and Evan; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter, on September 6, 1986; her son: Edward Dorow; special friend: Fred Martin; two sons-in-law: Jim Deitrich and Julius Geisser; one granddaughter: Patty Deitrich; three brothers: Lawrence, Alfred and Vernon Raedel; one sister: Evelyn Leake and two sisters-in-law: Robin Raedel and Ruth Raedel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Interment will be Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. There will be a visitation from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
