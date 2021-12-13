Mester, Earl W.

MAYVILLE—Earl W. Mester, 87, of Mayville went to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Earl was born the son of Earl and Hilda (Walton) Mester on Oct. 25, 1934 in Royal Oak, Mich. Earl attended Michigan State University. He served his country in U.S. Army beginning in 1957 and was called up in 1962 to serve in the Berlin Crisis. Earl was married to Jane A. Schaumburg on April 15, 1961 in Detroit, Mich. He retired as a vice president at M&I Bank in Mayville.

Earl was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. He was a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69. Earl was active in the community and enjoyed people. He enjoyed biking, golfing, traveling, cheering on the Packers, and reading.

Earl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane; his children, Julane Myers, Pam (Larry) Kretsch, Randy (Kim) Mester, and Kim (Scott) Kilps; his brother, Fred Mester; seven grandchildren, Steve, Alex, Brooke, Emily, Miranda, Kayla, and Taylor; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rob and Roy; and his father and mother-in-law, Armond and Irene Schaumburg.