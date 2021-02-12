Metzger, Eugenia A. "Jean"

BEAVER DAM - Eugenia A. "Jean" Metzger, age 97, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Hillside Manor.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Isadore Cemetery in Clyman.

Eugenia A. Metzger was born on Aug. 2, 1923, on a farm in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wis., to Arthur and Rosalie (Thoma) Metzger. In her youth, she took care of the poultry on the farm and did gardening and housework, etc. Jean and her sister, Blanche, along with their brother, Merlin, played guitar on WIBU Radio and on stage in Clyman. Later, she helped her mother raise strawberries for sale and worked in various canning factories in the area.

Jean is survived by her brother, Gerald Metzger of Beaver Dam; nephews, Joseph Juettner of Beaver Dam and Michael Metzger of Gilbert, Ariz.; niece, Geralyn Juettner of Milwaukee; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Blanche Juettner; and a brother, Merlin Metzger.

Memorials may be made in Eugenia A. Metzger's name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.