Metzger, Jeremiah David

MERRIMAC – Jeremiah David Metzger, age 43, of Merrimac, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Jeremiah was born on April 4, 1978, in Madison, the son of Richard and Nancy (Baerwolf) Metzger. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1999 and served through 2007. Jeremiah was an Army Ranger, serving two tours in Afghanistan and one tour in South Korea. He worked for the Social Security Administration as a service representative. Jeremiah enjoyed the people he worked with and the clients he helped. He was married to Kristen Kearns on Oct. 18, 2014, in Baraboo. His children were his life. Jeremiah enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, winter camping and riding his 4-wheeler. He enjoyed studying history and genealogy.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Metzger; a son, Christopher Kaltenberg; two daughters, Kennedy and Karlee Metzger; his brothers, Rick Metzger, Curtis (Stephanie) Metzger, and Shannon (Susan) Metzger; his father- and mother-in-law, Greg and Wendy Kearns; his sister-in-law, Erin (Jeremy) Panizza; his nieces, Angelina, Adeline, Amelia and Carsen; his nephew, Landon; many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Fawn Metzger, Hugo and Lorraine Baerwolf; and his uncles, Dennis Baerwolf and Larry Metzger.