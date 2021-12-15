Meyer, Charles L. "Chuck"

Charles Leonard Meyer was born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Woodville, Ohio, to Lorrin and Evelyn (Wilson) Meyer. He graduated from Woodville High School in 1959, where he was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball, played in the band, and was student council president. He graduated from Bowling Green University with a B.S. in political science. During that time, he was active in the Sigma Chi fraternity, Air Force ROTC, and it was during this time he met his wife, Joan S. Wadsworth (married Dec. 26, 1964).

Chuck pursued his dream career following graduation by joining the U.S. Air Force on June 1, 1964, and served a distinguished career with numerous military award decorations until his retirement on June 30, 1990. He completed undergraduate pilot training in June of 1965 which launched his fighter pilot career, where he would go on to fly 276 combat missions in the F-4 Phantom during three tours in Vietnam. Notably, during his career, he worked at Luke Air Force Base, The Pentagon, served as the 307th squadron commander at Homestead Air Force Base, attended the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala., was Director of Air Operations at Williams Air Force Base, and oversaw critical developmental projects associated with Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. One of his greatest accomplishments was serving as preceptor and officer flight training instructor for the next generations of USAF fighter pilots that went on to honorably serve and protect our country in future conflicts. Following retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Chuck continued his professional career with the Department of Energy, Bechtel, EG&G, and National Security Technologies, ultimately retiring in 2008.