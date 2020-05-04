Meyer, Eldora L.

REEDSBURG - Eldora L. Meyer, age 92, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Our House in Reedsburg. She was born on Oct. 6, 1927, in Reedsburg, the only child of Emil and Pearl (Meyer) Meyer. Eldora was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. She graduated from Reedsburg High School. Eldora enjoyed various crafts and traveling. She was an avid bowler until December 2019. Eldora participated in many state and several national bowling tournaments. She worked at The Big Store in Reedsburg and later in the Clerk of Court's Office at the Sauk County Court House in Baraboo until her retirement.