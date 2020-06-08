Meyer, Geneva Anne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO - Geneva Anne Meyer, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo. She was born on Nov. 14, 1925, in Baraboo, Wis., to parents Lyle Gomon and Anna (Peterson) Gomon.

Geneva married Neal Meyer in Baraboo on Aug. 14, 1948. She loved sports, particularly baseball and football, and she adored her grandchildren. Everyone knew her to be spunky, and she loved life and to laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Neal; and her son, Tim; as well as numerous other family members.

She is survived by her son, Todd Meyer (Linda Porter); her daughter-in-law, Joan (Mark) Vlcek; her grandchildren, Jamie (Sean) Krassow, Florida, Bryan Meyer, Florida, Torie (Jake) Olson, Wisconsin, Matthew Meyer, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Kayden Krassow, Kylie Krassow, Konner Krassow; one great-granddaughter (Olson) yet to arrive; brothers, Keith (Sue) Gomon, Nebraska, Sid (Marlene) Gomon, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Barb Meyer, Barbara (Rick) Meyer, both of Baraboo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the nursing staff at Meadow Lane. They treated her like gold and she loved her time there with them.

Memorials may be made to the Tim Meyer Scholarship Fund at Baraboo High School.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.