Meyer, Giles E.

NECEDAH - Giles E. Meyer age 88 of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on August 1, 2020 at the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah at 11 a.m. Due to the Coronavirus, the Celebration of Life is canceled. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

