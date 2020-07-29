Meyer, Giles E.

NECEDAH - Giles E. Meyer age 88 of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on August 1, 2020 at the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah at 11 a.m. Due to the Coronavirus, the Celebration of Life is canceled. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)