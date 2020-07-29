Meyer, Giles E.

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on August 1, 2020 at the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah at 11 a.m. Due to the Coronavirus, the Celebration of Life is canceled. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com