Meyer, Joseph N. "Joe"

The visitation will be at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Monday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Monday at 11 a.m., with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Casual dress is requested; Joe was not a suit and tie kind of guy.

Joe was born on April 2, 1926, in the town of Beaver Dam, Dodge County, Wis., to Joseph and Leona (Rosenmeier) Meyer. He was united in marriage with Monna Wells on Sept. 22, 1951, at St. Peter’s Parsonage in Beaver Dam. Joe operated a dairy, hog, and crop farm in the town of Beaver Dam all of his life. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he was a Mass server, then later became a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Joseph enjoyed bowling and proudly served for 22 years on the Dodge County Fair Board, where he made many lifelong friends and derived great joy in serving his community. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946, during World War II. Joe was a gunner on a repair ship stationed in the Philippines, Hawaii, and the coastal United States. Joe made many friends in his 95 years, most of whom he considered family.