Meyer, Nicholas

RANDOLPH - Nicholas Meyer, age 67, of Randolph, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1952, in Rensselaer, Ind., son of John and Josephine (Boender) Meyer.
Growing up, Nick stayed busy working on the family farm raising pigs and crops. Additionally, his parents started the first garbage pickup service in the area where Nick would run the routes. They also grew cantaloupe and every year would fill truckloads for the market.
As a child, the family took summer vacations to Minnesota and drove through Randolph on the way. Nick's parents liked the area and decided to move shortly after Nick graduated from Rensselaer High School. After moving, Nick continued to work with his family on the farm raising pigs and crops. He attended a friend's wedding in New London and met his future wife, Mary Warnke. They were united in marriage on Dec. 6, 1974, in Fremont, Wis.
Nick started his own business building grain bins in the area. Later, he returned to pig farming and also worked as a carpenter. Nick and Mary enjoyed travelling, sports events and family vacations during their life together.
He was a proud father and remained close to his boys. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren; spending many days with them doing what a grandpa does best. Nick enjoyed four-wheeling and fishing with his brother in Minnesota. Nick believed in God and was a member of First Reformed Church in Randolph.
Nick will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary, of 45 years; two sons, Joshua (Andrea) Meyer of Fox Lake and Jonathan (Heather) Meyer of Neenah; four grandchildren, Grant, Paige, Liam and Lukas; sister, Sarah (Jerry) Trapp of Fall River; in-laws, Jaci Meyer, Karen Warnke (Tom Jessup), Bill (Judy) Warnke, Jean Newton, Theresa Warnke, Paul (Bill Gardner) Warnke and Kathy (Tom) Zacharyasz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, William (Vera) Warnke; brother, Joe Meyer; and brothers-in-law, Frank Newton, Philip Warnke and David Warnke.
Out of respect for people's welfare, the service will be limited to immediate family only.
Condolences may be offered on the Randolph Community Funeral Home website. Any memorial donations will be given to the Randolph First Reformed Church Building Fund.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
