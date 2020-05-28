Meyer, Nicholas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RANDOLPH - Nicholas Meyer, age 67, of Randolph, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1952, in Rensselaer, Ind., son of John and Josephine (Boender) Meyer.

Growing up, Nick stayed busy working on the family farm raising pigs and crops. Additionally, his parents started the first garbage pickup service in the area where Nick would run the routes. They also grew cantaloupe and every year would fill truckloads for the market.

As a child, the family took summer vacations to Minnesota and drove through Randolph on the way. Nick's parents liked the area and decided to move shortly after Nick graduated from Rensselaer High School. After moving, Nick continued to work with his family on the farm raising pigs and crops. He attended a friend's wedding in New London and met his future wife, Mary Warnke. They were united in marriage on Dec. 6, 1974, in Fremont, Wis.

Nick started his own business building grain bins in the area. Later, he returned to pig farming and also worked as a carpenter. Nick and Mary enjoyed travelling, sports events and family vacations during their life together.