Meyer, Stanley Victor

Stanley was a kind, generous and loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Dennis Meyer (special friend, Tina Thiakos) and Connie (Allan) Schmitz; step-children, Laura (Josh) Barnard and Joan (Lalo) Hernandez Lindeman; grandchildren, Derek Meyer, Morgan (Dave) Hansen, Anna Schmitz, Mark Schmitz, and Katherine Schmitz; step-grandchildren, Ashley Barnard, Jesse Barnard, Cody Barnard, Kenny Hernandez Lindeman, Shannon Hernandez Lindeman, Taylor Cummings, Christina Jarapko, Lexi Ziebell; and step-great-grandchildren, Darius Cummings, Falene Gunderson, Leonard Carey and Olivia Fralick. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bruce) Kasten; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Joyce) Nass and Lester (Doris) Nass; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service for immediate family members will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. Burial will take place in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon Elevator fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. The funeral service will be videotaped and available within a week on the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon website www.ilcol.org and the funeral home website listed above. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.