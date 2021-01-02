Meyers, Jill S.

WATERTOWN - Jill S. Meyers, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Jill was born on Nov. 4, 1942, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Arden and Gertrude (Fox) Brooks in Chicago, Ill. She was a bank teller in Watertown for over 25 years and lived there most of her life. In her later years, she was a taxi driver in Watertown and then the manager of her apartment complex. Most recently she lived at Marquardt Manor in Watertown and then Larson House of Columbus. She was a proud supporter of St. Jude's and Shriners Hospital for Children. She had a passion for gardening when she was younger and later enjoyed hanging out with the ladies in her coffee circle. Above all she loved her grandbabies and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers!
Jill is survived by her children, Roxanne (Kevin) Rigdon, Cheryl (Gary) Richmond, Brenda (Mike) Carlson, and Brian (Becky) Graff. She had 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and brother, Jack.
Jill has requested that there not be a funeral service. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)