Meyers, Jill S.

Jill was born on Nov. 4, 1942, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Arden and Gertrude (Fox) Brooks in Chicago, Ill. She was a bank teller in Watertown for over 25 years and lived there most of her life. In her later years, she was a taxi driver in Watertown and then the manager of her apartment complex. Most recently she lived at Marquardt Manor in Watertown and then Larson House of Columbus. She was a proud supporter of St. Jude's and Shriners Hospital for Children. She had a passion for gardening when she was younger and later enjoyed hanging out with the ladies in her coffee circle. Above all she loved her grandbabies and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers!