Mich, Marian

RANDOLPH - Marian Mich, 92, of rural Randolph, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Marian was born Oct. 9, 1927 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Alex and Helen Voland Markwiese. Marian graduated from St. John's Cathedral High School in Milwaukee in 1945. Following graduation she attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for a couple years. On May 1, 1948 she married Eugene Mich in Milwaukee. Following their marriage they resided in Milwaukee until 1989 at which time they moved to Lake Emily in Dodge County. Marian was an active member of Crossroads Fellowship in Waupun. For the past number of years Marian and Eugene opened their home to worship and prayer services. The couple enjoyed wintering in Punta Gorda, Fla. since 2002.

Marian is survived by her husband of 72 years, Eugene Mich of rural Randolph; eight children: Kay (John) Josten-Jackson of Pewaukee, Patricia (Tom) Ball of Hartford, Marianne (Tom) Krystowiak of Oconomowoc, Ann (Dick) Kowalewski of Pewaukee, Eugene G. (Mary) Mich of Hubertus, Richard (Debbie) Mich of West Bend, Bill (Julie) Mich of Fond du Lac, and Jeanmarie (Mike) Jarecki of New Berlin; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Herbert Markwiese; and great- granddaughter, Lanie Mohr.