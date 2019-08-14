MAUSTON—Michael A. Babcock, age 67, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.
Mike, the son of Arnold and Miriam (O’Day) Babcock, was born on September 5, 1951 in Mauston, WI. He married Shirley Straight in Mauston on November 13, 1993. Mike was a “retired” truck driver. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, garage sales, being on the farm and telling stories of his numerous past adventures. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks fan; you always knew when a game was on by the volume in the room!
Mike is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter, Jenny (Andy) Babcock; son, Chad (Beth) Babcock; daughter, Amanda Babcock; stepson, Tom Perkins and stepdaughter Melissa (Scott) Putman; brothers, Rod (Patty) Babcock, Tony (Colette) Babcock and Harold (Amy) Babcock; sisters, Patricia Webber, Rosemary (Ron) Bobeck, Jeanette (Dan) Boehm and Gladys (John) Golden; grandchildren, Sidney, Kayla, Jacob, Joshua, Vivian, Skyler, Lexie and Michaela; 3 great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and his lifelong friend Gene Neve. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Miriam Babcock and an infant son, Mikey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Emerald Lounge in the Mauston Park Oasis Hotel and Restaurant at 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be served until approximately 8:00 p.m.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
