BARABOO - Michael A. “Mike” Haller, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo while on hospice care, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. A full obituary will appear at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
