Michael Angelo Tassone Jr., 76, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Michael Angelo Tassone Jr., 76, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by close family. A celebration of life service will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Reedsburg County Club, 3003 East Main Street, Reedsburg, WI 53959.

Michael was born April 5, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to Michael and Annabelle (Brown) Tassone. Michael was an incredibly hard worker and started his first job in Chicago at the age of eight, helping out on a local milk truck in his Chicago neighborhood. He held numerous jobs in a variety of different industries before starting his own Metal and Steel Fabrication company. After many years, he shut down that business and started a handyman company which he ran until he partially retired up to the Wisconsin Dells area. Michael lived for many years in the Chicago suburbs, including over 25 years in West Chicago, IL.

Mike was a "jack of all trades" and could make or fix just about anything with his hands. He was always willing to drop everything to help a friend or anyone else in need. When not spending time with his wife or family, he was an avid bowler, enjoyed woodworking, working around the house, and golfing with friends at the local country club.

Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years Gail Tassone (Ambrose) one son, LeRoy Tassone; three daughters, Debra Drake and her husband Greg Drake of Ocala, FL, and daughter Dena Berry of Clermont, FL, Donna Anthony and her husband Telly of Ocala, FL; two stepsons, Joe and Kim Ambrose of Batavia, IL, and Jeff Ambrose of West Chester, PA; six grandchildren, Tevin and Kayla Anthony, Jake Berry, Austin, Jack, and Kyle Ambrose; his sister Margaret (John) Glusak (Tassone) of Joliet, IL; along with nephews John and Michael Glusak and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Annabelle Tassone, and his sister Joan Barrett (Tassone).