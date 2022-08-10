BRANDON—Michael Bos, 65, of Brandon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Bethel Church of Brandon with Pastor John Tilstra officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
