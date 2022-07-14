Sept. 8, 1941—July 6, 2022

NECEDAH—Michael David Coots, age 80, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He was born September 8, 1941, to Arthur David and Pearl Ruth (Walling) Coots in Oklahoma.

Following high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country for four years. During his time in the U.S. Air Force, he was assigned to the 4631st Support Squadron that performed radar maintenance in the Aerospace Defense Program of the Chicago North American Air Defense Command NORAD Sector.

Upon leaving the service, most of his working career was spent at the Port Edwards Paper Mill working in the Power Department, he also worked in road excavation construction. During this time, he became very handy and skilled at various jobs. If there was something you needed fixed, you could always count on him.

He met the love of his life, Della Cheryl Becker, and they were wed on May 6, 1963 in Rockford, IL. They were together until her passing on June 8, 2001.

Mike was a simple kind of man. He loved a good conversation (or debate!) about politics, working on cars and motorcycles, but most of all, he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his family.

Mike is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Lori) Coots of Necedah, and Dawn (John) Kinnett of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren: Justin, Brittany, Trevor and Brandon; great-grandchildren: Emery, Cullen, and Brecken; sister Sandy; and many nieces, nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Della; his parents, Arthur and Pearl, and his brother, Steve.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.