July 20, 1945—Feb. 3, 2023

WYOCENA – Michael E. Kuruzar, age 77, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born on July 20, 1945, in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Edward and Thelma (Nockels) Kuruzar. He served his country with the U.S. Army, flying helicopters in Vietnam, and retired as a Colonel. He was a member of the Army Reserve. Michael received his master’s degree from Notre Dame and his MBA from Indiana University. He was a founding member of the National American Huey History Museum, and was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Assn. Michael was married to Linda Lou Mantei. He was a member of St. Faustina Catholic Church in Pardeeville. Michael had worked for Honeywell, from 1974 until retiring in 2005.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three sons: Andrew Jason Kuruzar, Madison, Jon (Andrea) Timothy Kuruzar, Portland, Oregon and their son, Max Lee Kuruzar, and Ryan Michael Kuruzar, Madison; his brother, Daniel (Sharon) Kuruzar, Dowagiac, Michigan; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Mary of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Faustina Parish in Pardeeville, with Fr. T. Joji Reddy presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with military honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charities of donor’s choice or the National American Huey History Museum.

The family would like to thank the staff of Promedica // Heartland Hospice and St. Mary’s Hospital for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.